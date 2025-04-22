Open for Subscription of ‘SCGP Digital Bonds’ on the ‘Paotang’ App



Bangkok: SCGP joins hands with Krungthai Bank to prepare to sell ‘SCGP Digital Bonds’ with a term of 3 years, 11 months, and 19 days on the Paotang app, with a budget of 2 billion baht, fixed interest, receiving interest every 6 months, open for subscription in June 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Wichan Jitpakdee, Chief Executive Officer of SCG Packaging Public Company Limited or SCGP, revealed that SCGP has collaborated with Krungthai Bank to prepare to issue and offer ‘SCGP Digital Bonds’ via the bond trading service on the ‘Paotang’ application with a total value not exceeding 2 billion baht. This is the second time that the company will issue and offer digital bonds, giving SCGP256A digital bondholders the right to subscribe for new digital bonds first. The digital bonds are divided into 3 offering periods: Period 1 for SCGP256A digital bondholders with a minimum subscription of 1,000,000 baht; Period 2 for SCGP256A digital bondholders with a minimum subscription of only 10,000 baht; and Period 3 for general investors with a minimum subscription of 10,000 baht. The allocation is on a ‘first come, first served’ basis until the bonds are fully subscribed in each subscription period. All 3 periods are expected to open for subscription early June.





SCGP Digital Bonds are registered bonds, unsecured and with a bondholder representative. They are accessible to all Thais and can be traded in real time 24 hours a day as an investment option for those seeking consistent returns in an investment period of only 3 years, 11 months, and 19 days. The fixed interest rate is paid every 6 months. The exact interest rate and subscription date will be announced later. SCGP Digital Bonds have been rated ‘A(tha)’ by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited on January 20, 2025, reflecting their strong business as a full-service packaging provider in the ASEAN region and their strong financial position with consistent cash flow.





For those interested in subscribing to SCGP digital bonds, you can register for a bond trading wallet on the ‘Paotang’ app from today onwards. Subscriptions are expected to open in early June 2025, with SCGP256A digital bondholders entitled to subscribe first. The first group can subscribe for a minimum of THB1,000,000, in multiples of THB100,000, with a maximum of THB1,000 million. The second group is for SCGP256A digital bondholders, with a minimum of THB10,000, in multiples of THB10,000, with a maximum of THB800 million, combined with the remaining bonds from the first period. The third group is open to general investors, with a minimum of THB10,000, in multiples of THB10,000, with a maximum of THB200 million, and combined with the remaining bonds from the second period. The maximum subscription is THB50 million per person in each allocation period on a ‘first come, first served’ basis until the bonds are fully subscribed in each subscription period. For more information, please contact Krungthai Contact C

enter at 02-111-1111 or any Krungthai Bank branch.

