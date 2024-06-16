Open 40 names of Bangkok Senators for national competition on 26 June.



Bangkok, Open 40 names of provincial level senators. Bangkok “Angkana-A.Lae-Nantana” enter the national Senate race on 26 June.

At Centara Life Chaengwattana Hotel, reporters reported that In selecting members of the provincial Senate of Bangkok, the divisional round or crossover round begins in the afternoon. Representatives from each of the 20 occupational groups were drawn by lottery. The line was divided into 4 lines, namely Line A, B, C, and D. After the lines were divided, documents introducing applicants were distributed to applicants in the line. Study time is approximately 1 hour before cross-selection is opened.

By the method of cross-selection The initial selection of each career group Have the right to vote for the primary selection in other groups that are in the same line. Each group will vote for candidates in the same group. or unable to choose oneself The top 2 highest scorers of each group will be selected at the provincial level in that group

Even in the cross-round selection process Th

e applicant wants the selection committee to allow applicants from each career group an opportunity to introduce themselves within the field. Until a little chaos arose. But the selection and voting can be completed in just over an hour.

The voting results appeared that The chosen one is Provincial level senator of Bangkok from 20 occupational groups, totaling 40 people, consisting of

Group 1, Public Administration and Security Group, includes Mr. Kritsada Piemphongsan. Former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the World Trade Organization and Pol. Maj. Gen. Atthawit Saisueb, former Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police 1

Group 2, Legal and Justice Process Group, includes Mr. Surachai Thongngam, human rights and environmental lawyer, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Adul Narongsak, former special expert of the Royal Thai Police.

Group 3, education group, includes Mr. Phichit Likhitkitsomboon Former professor of the Faculty of Economics Thammasat University and Mrs. Chanthana Wankaew, former Dep

uty Dean of the Faculty of Political Science Chulalongkorn University

Group 4, Public Health Group, includes Dr. Pairoj Bunsirichamchai, former director of the National Institute of Emergency Medicine, and Ms. Withawee Pratumsawat. professional nurse

Group 5, the occupational group of rice farmers and growing annual crops, includes Mr. Decha Nutalai, Vice President of the Thai Farmers and Farmers Association. and Mr. Chukiat Lertsuphanon, designer of the hydroponic vegetable growing system.

Group 6, gardening, forestry, livestock, and fishing occupations, includes Ms. Sodsai Omahanon, a lemon orchard farmer, and Mr. Suchat Kwankua, a lawyer and durian orchard owner.

Group 7: Group of employees or employees of persons who are not government agencies or government agencies, namely Mr. Lae Dilokwittayarat. Labor academic and Mr. Veerawet Wongkitbancha, lecturer in monetary and fiscal policy

Group 8, a group of professionals in the environment, urban planning, real estate, public utilities, energy, including

Mr. Warun Ooncharoenphonphat Private project management consultant and Mr. Patima Jiraphaet, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia

Group 9, a group of small and medium-sized business operators, includes Mr. Somchai Sarowat, president of the Thai Potential Development Network, and Ms. Thaniya Tulathamthorn, a gas station operator.

Group 10, a group of business operators other than the businesses listed in Section 9, includes Ms. Prithapat Wichayakit, CEO of the organization promoting the wisdom of traditional Thai medicine to the world, and Mr. Sanan Kwanuea, owner of a real estate business.

Group 11, a group of business operators or professionals in tourism, including Mr. Thianprasit Chaiyaphattranan President of the Thai Hotels Association and Ms. Suwana Piyapisut, President of the Suwana Pracha Welfare Foundation, helping the poor.

Group 12: Industrial entrepreneurs, including Mr. Piyapong Ruangrong, an expert in industrial chemistry. and Mr. Wiwat Teekakhirikul, Chairman of the Executive Committee, C

armart Company Limited.

Group 13, a group of professionals in science, technology, communication, and innovation development, including Ms. Siriwan Kuamporn, managing director of an automotive parts company. and Mr. Prawet Tantisadtham, President of the Thai Blockchain Association

Group 14, women’s group, includes Ms. Sukanya Prachuabmoh, president of the National Women’s Association Council. Under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen and Ms. Supaporn Athamongkol, hired professional

Group 15, the elderly, handicapped, handicapped, ethnic groups, including Mr. Suthep Suriyamongkol, 6 October 19, and Mr. Anatchai Rattakul, secretary-general of the World Scout Foundation. Younger brother of Mr. Phichit Rattakul, former governor of Bangkok.

Group 16: Arts, Culture, Music, Performance, Entertainment, Athletes, including Ms. Pawanee Samakbut Fofi, performing arts designer, and Ms. Dujdao Watthanapakorn, actress.

Group 17, Civil Society Group Public benefit organizations include Ms. Angkana Neelapaijit,

former National Human Rights Commission member, and Ms. Saengsiri Treemakkha, coordinator of the Health Insurance Lovers Group.

Group 18 Mass Communication Group The creators of the literature include Ms. Nanthana Nanthawaropas, former dean of the College of Political Communication, Krirk University, and Ms. Atchara Atchayakachat, former reporter for many agencies.

Group 19, a group of independent professionals, including Mr. Phonchai Witthayalertphan An expert in pop color art and Ms. Kittima Pengsuk, the owner of the Fat Phu Yai Market.

Group 20, other groups include Mr. Thammanoon Sumrojprasert. Social businessman and Mr. Warawut Tiranan, Vice President of the Consumer Rights Protection Institute.

After the selection is completed The Selection Director has announced the names of those selected as Provincial level senator of each occupational group which will go into selection National Council of Ministers on June 26th at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

However, it was found that many well-known people in so

ciety were eliminated this time, such as Ms. Rosana Tositrakul, Mr. Thankhun Jittsara, Mr. Waranchai Chokchana, etc.

Source: Thai News Agency