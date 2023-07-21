Only 10% Indonesians are members of cooperatives: Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic AffairsSusiwijono Moegiarsohas said that currently, only 10 percent of Indonesian citizens are members of cooperatives.”About 73 percent of millennials have never been members of cooperatives, and only 6 percent have become members of cooperatives,” he noted, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday. Moegiarso made the remarks at the National Cooperative Summit 2023 held at Muhammadiyah 1 Yogyakarta High School, Yogyakarta, on Thursday. On that occasion, he appealed to the community to participate in efforts to advance Indonesian cooperatives. The government has made several efforts to do this, which have included encouraging the modernization of cooperatives, as stated in the 20202024 Medium-Term National Development Plan (RPJMN). Under the RPJMN, 500 modern cooperatives will be developed by 2024. The government is also aiming to rebrand cooperatives so that they are up-to-date, innovative, and adaptive through the passage of Law Number 6 of 2023, which replaces Government Regulation in Lieu of Law Number 2 of 2022 on Job Creation. In line with efforts to strengthen cooperatives’ institutional aspect, the government is also seeking to improve cooperative literacy. Based on Presidential Instruction Number 12 of 2016 on the National Mental Revolution Movement, there are five movements, and one of them is coordinating the Independent Indonesia Movement (GIMa). “Us, the rank of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, together with the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture and other ministries/institutions, will continue to encourage through GIMa, through various efforts, including empowering the people’s economic system through cooperatives,” Moegiarso said. The National Cooperative Summit 2023 includes an expo of selected students’ cooperatives and a school cooperative coaching clinic managed by the Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, which are aimed at providing education and revitalizing the Proud of Joining Cooperative Movement through student cooperatives. He expressed the hope that the event would become an essential step in promoting cooperatives, especially among millennials, adolescents, and students.

Source: Antara News Agency