Omantel Launches AI Centre of Excellence and AI Startups Program

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MUSCAT, Oman, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omantel has announced the launch of its AI Centre of Excellence, an integrated platform designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence technologies and support the transformation of promising ideas and applications into scalable digital products across multiple sectors. The centre brings together advanced infrastructure, integrated data environments, operational expertise, and innovation capabilities to enable practical and scalable AI implementation across industries.

As one of the centre’s key tracks, Omantel also launched the AI Startups Program, a strategic program focused on connecting technology startups with Omantel’s internal teams and real operational environments to support the co-creation and scaling of commercially viable AI products and solutions.

The program forms part of Omantel’s broader “Everyone AI” strategy, which aims to enable the practical and scalable adoption of artificial intelligence applications, while supporting the development of an advanced digital ecosystem and creating tangible impact for customers, business sectors, and technology startups.

The AI Startups Program currently engages startups accelerated through Omantel Innovation Labs, including Decoil, Remedy, ORKI, DeepAstra, and Wiya. Through the program, these startups contribute to the development and expansion of AI products within Omantel’s operational and commercial ecosystem, supporting their transition from experimentation to growth and commercialization.

Commenting on the lunch, Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, said: “Omantel’s ‘Everyone AI’ strategy represents an ambitious vision to drive the practical and scalable adoption of artificial intelligence in a way that supports digital transformation and creates sustainable value. Through the AI Centre of Excellence and the AI Startups Program, we are building an integrated innovation ecosystem that brings together technology startups, operational expertise, and real-world implementation environments to accelerate the development of digital products capable of competing regionally and globally.”

Participating startups will benefit from Omantel’s advanced infrastructure, integrated data environments, specialized technical expertise, and regional and international partnerships, supporting product development and accelerating expansion into high-growth markets across sectors including telecommunications, financial services, energy, healthcare, and government services.

Through the AI Centre of Excellence and the AI Startups Program, Omantel continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and support technology entrepreneurship, while reinforcing its role in enabling digital transformation and advancing emerging technologies in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

For Media Inquiry:

Muna Al Maamri

Manager of Digital Press & Media

Omantel

Tel: +968 24242743

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc046e98-de77-442c-9859-59b15ef635a4

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