(Olympics) Tokyo bronze medalist Yeo Seo-jeong finishes 7th in women’s vault

Artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong finished seventh in the women’s vault at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, coming up short in her bid for a second straight medal.

Yeo scored an average of 13.416 points after two attempts in the final at Bercy Arena in Paris. Yeo earned 14.166 points with her first vault and 12.666 points with her second vault.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Yeo won the bronze medal to become the first South Korean female gymnast to reach an Olympic podium.

Yeo wasn’t at her best on Saturday, unable to stick the landing on either of her two vaults and finishing second from last in the final.

The American gymnastics legend Simone Biles won the gold medal, her third in Paris and seventh of her career, with 15.300 points.

An Chang-ok of North Korea, the 2023 Asian Games champion, finished fourth with 14.216 points.

Source: Yonhap News Agency