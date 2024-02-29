OIC amends order of Group Accident Registrar



Bangkok: The OIC revised the registrar’s order. “Group or major accidents” hopes that the OIC will follow up and pay compensation according to the policy in a timely manner.

Mr. Soraj Raksakunchai, Assistant Secretary-General Benefit Protection Line The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) revealed that the Office of the Insurance Commission aims to oversee the protection of benefits for the insured. or those who have the right to make a claim under an insurance contract to receive fairness In the case of a group or major accident There are many victims. The insurance system is therefore an important tool.

Therefore, in 2014, the Office of the Insurance Commission issued Registrar Order No. 39/2014 requiring life insurance companies to report cases of group or large accidents. and Registrar’s Order No. 40/2014 regarding casualty insurance companies reporting cases of group or major accidents. By requiring life/casualty insurance companies to report information to the registrar. In the case of a group or

major accident, such as injuries, deaths, and the amount of damage. Insurance information Insurance policy coverage and status In order for the OIC Office to receive information and follow up on compensation according to insurance policies to the insured people and those entitled to make claims under insurance contracts in a timely manner.

At the same time, the OIC has also developed a system for reporting group accidents or major accidents through the electronic system. and was officially announced on December 28, 2017. The system has linked information to both OIC offices, districts/provinces, and all insurance companies. To support reporting and tracking compensation of insurance companies for convenience. Faster and more efficient After the two registrar orders were made since 2014, the current situation has changed a lot. Therefore, it is necessary to revise and improve the criteria to make them more appropriate.-

Source: Thai News Agency