Occupation to make money: Raising tigers per head, selling larvae 500 per kilogram

A risky occupation of raising tigers per head to sell larvae is a supplementary occupation that sells at a good price of 500 baht per kilogram.

Rainbow Brother Champa Thong, 53 years old, of Ban Pong Samakkhi, Khok Chan District, Utumporn Phisai District, Sisaket Province, has a supplementary occupation by raising tiger heads for sale. So I thought about raising them and started studying to learn about wasps.

Rainbow Brother’s Rearing Method Starting from the search for the wasp’s nest, it is done at the beginning of the rainy season by finding wasps that are out to find food and lure them with fresh meat so that the wasps can bite and eat and bring food to the nest. This procedure will make it known where the wasp’s nest is. Then, at night, they will move the nest to keep at home. To move the nest, a cotton swab moistened with oil and gas will be used to seal the entrance and exit of the nest, which will have only one channel for the wasps to faint. This process takes only 1-2 minutes (longer the wasps wil

l die), after which the branches are cut, the wasp nest is cut down, and then replaced with a cotton swab moistened with gas. It is an ordinary cotton swab to plug the entrance and exit of the nest. The smell of oil must be removed first, and then it can be hung in the greenhouse at the desired point. It must be ensured that there are no ants. Insects that are enemies of wasps are then raised in a place where the larvae can be easily collected. They don’t have to feed anything because they will fly out to find food on their own.

Tiger wasps start nesting during the rainy season from May to July, raise them for about 2-3 months, when the nest matures, they can collect the larvae of the wasps and sell them for 1 nest, about 2 kilograms will be collected, sold for 500 baht per kilogram, which is very much in demand in the market. It can be used in a variety of dishes. Popular dishes such as stir-fried larvae in oil, stir-fried basil with pickled bamboo shoots. Continued Continue to salad. Orange curry with bamb

oo shoots is added to eat deliciously. The meat is tender and fragrant.

If anyone is interested in trying to raise I am willing to give advice and I want people who are interested in learning how to raise it. How to live and habits of wasps well, because wasps are dangerous animals. Poisonous If stung, there will be symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, swollen face, swollen throat, and swollen tongue. Chest tightness, shortness of breath Skin pain, swelling, and a bulging rash. If the snake is very poisoned, blood circulation will fail, and death may occur. So if anyone is stung by a tiger in the head, immediately seek medical attention.

