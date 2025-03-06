NSC Secretary-General Refuses to Answer Queries on Uighur Repatriation to China



Bangkok: NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad has declined to respond to objections concerning the repatriation of Uighurs to China, stating that the matter has already been addressed before the Security Committee and awaits an official announcement from the chairman.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Chatchai Bangchuad, following his briefing to the House of Representatives’ Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, National Strategy and Reform, chose not to engage with the media regarding the concerns raised by Senator Angkhana Nilapaichit and MP Kanwee Seubsaeng of the Thammarat Party. The two officials had expressed worries about potential irregularities in the repatriation process. Mr. Chatchai noted that he had already provided the necessary explanations to the committee and was not aware of the specific objections presented by the senator and the MP.





In relation to the involvement of a third country that has expressed willingness to accept the Uighurs, the Secretary-General reiterated that this information has been shared with the committee. He advised waiting for the committee chairman’s announcement for further details on the matter.





Mr. Chatchai concluded by requesting not to be approached for further media interviews on the subject as he needed to attend to other responsibilities.

