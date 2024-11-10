Nikorn Urges Pheu Thai to Embrace Compromise on Referendum Strategy.



Bangkok: “Nikorn” has assessed the potential risks associated with the current approach to the referendum issue, cautioning that without strategic compromise, there may be a failure to achieve a people’s constitution. He has urged the Pheu Thai Party to consider a compromise solution rather than pushing for a simple majority, suggesting a delay of 180 days to better facilitate consensus.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nikorn Chamnong, Secretary of the Joint Committee to Consider the Draft Act on Referendum, has proposed an amendment to the criteria for passing a constitutional referendum. His approach advocates for a half-majority system, where more than half of eligible voters must participate, and the approval votes must surpass the no-votes. This stands in contrast to the existing two-tier majority system. He believes this compromise could gain support from both the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, as the latter had previously proposed a similar approach in parliament.

Mr. Nikorn

highlighted the disagreement among Pheu Thai Party leaders, such as Mr. Chusak Sirinil, who favors a normal majority vote and wants the House to confirm the provisions after 180 days. Nikorn warned that a lack of compromise at the committee level, especially with the Senate, could hinder constitutional amendments, which require substantial Senate support.

“The Senate’s cooperation is crucial for constitutional amendments leading to a people’s constitution,” Mr. Nikorn stated. He emphasized that without compromise, the people’s constitution might remain unattainable. Addressing concerns about voter turnout, he suggested that allowing postal voting could increase participation, surpassing the necessary threshold. Nikorn urged all parties to take a step back and work collaboratively toward the people’s constitution.

Additionally, Mr. Nikorn announced that the joint committee meeting scheduled for next week would be postponed to November 20. During this meeting, representatives from Thailand Post and the Electi

on Commission (EC) will explore alternative referendum methods, including postal voting. He expressed confidence in the feasibility of postal voting in Thailand, despite its novelty, and noted that the EC’s planned observation of Switzerland’s referendum process could inform an effective implementation strategy.