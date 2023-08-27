Nida Poll Reveals Survey Results on Political Conflict Has Dissolved or Not?

Bangkok, 27 Aug-Nida Poll Revealing the results of the survey on political conflict, has it dissolved yet? Most of them disagreed. break up government of the Pheu Thai Party to break up political conflicts.

According to the survey, when asked about attending political rallies with various groups of people, it was found that 87.63% of the respondents said they had never attended any rallies with these political groups, followed by 4.35% that they had attended rallies. 3.13 percent said they had attended a political rally with the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD – Yellow Shirts), and 3.05 percent said they had attended a political rally. said they had attended a political rally with the PDRC, and 2.82% said they had attended a rally. Politics and the Three Fingers (Orange Shirt Group)

Regarding the political groups that people view themselves as currently, it was found that 69.47 percent of the samples said they were not in any political group, followed by 19.85 percent that the three-finger group (the orange shirt group), 6.64 percent said that the 2.59% said that the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD – Red Shirts), 2.59% said that the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD – Yellow Shirts) and 1.45% said that the PDRC

As for the opinions of the people towards the establishment of a special government “Dissolving Polarity” of the Pheu Thai Party with Khun Srettha Thavisin as Prime Minister It will cause the dissolution of political conflict. It was found that 36.72 percent of the samples said they did not agree at all, followed by 20.61 percent that they strongly agreed, 20.53 percent that they did not agree, and 19.85 percent that they somewhat agreed.

Regarding the public’s opinion that Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra’s return to Thailand to enter the judicial process will result in the dissolution of the political conflict of the PDRC Yellow Shirts and Red Shirts, it was found that 30.76 percent of the sample said they did not agree at all. Followed by 27.02% strongly agree 22.29% quite agree 18.25% rarely agree

public opinion on conflicts between political groups in the future. It was found that 39.39 percent of the samples said that the orange shirts and all groups (yellow shirts, red shirts, PDRC), followed by 24.89 percent said that there was no more political conflicts between groups. Next, 16.56 percent said that the Red Shirts with the orange-shirt group, 6.72 percent, indicating that the yellow-shirt group 2.44% said red shirts versus PDRC; 2.29% said yellow shirts versus orange shirts; 1.45% said PDRC versus orange shirts; 0.53% that the yellow shirts and the PDRC group and 10.53 percent.–Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency