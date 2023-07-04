New Zealand, Australian Embassies wish luck for women’s team at historic World Cup

The New Zealand and Australian Embassies in Hanoi have organised a farewell party to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Vietnamese national women’s football team and bid good luck to them ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation Duong Nghiep Khoi, and the national team’s head coach Mai Duc Chung, as well as five players attended the event in Hanoi on July 2.

Guests had the chance to meet team members and wish them luck ahead of their historic journey while enjoying some captivating entertainment.

The two ambassadors also presented farewell gifts to the team.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the third most watch sporting event in the world, and a great opportunity to promote women in sport,” said Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski.

“I congratulate you all on being part of this incredible sporting occasion. As Prime Ministers Anthony Norman Albanese and Pham Minh Chinh said at a recent meeting with the team, ‘You are already winners, go and enjoy yourselves – you’ve already made us proud’.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Dobson expressed her excitement as the date of departure approaches, saying: “We have been waiting for this day for so long and are delighted to welcome the Vietnamese women’s national football team to Aotearoa New Zealand as the team plays in its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“This reception is a great opportunity to wish them the very best of luck for their historic journey ahead. We know that Vietnam’s golden girls will do Vietnam proud and we look forward to people of Aotearoa New Zealand getting to know the fighting spirit that they have displayed in the lead up to this competition.”

At the event, Khoi also announced that the song Vietnam Oi by musician Bui Quang Minh would be the official song of the team in the World Cup. It would be played in every squad’s game during their time in the global football competition.

The team will depart for New Zealand on July 5 to prepare for the group round where they will have two friendly matches against the hosts and Spain.

Their tournament will begin on July 22 against defending champions the US. The other rivals are Portugal (July 27) and the Netherlands (August 1) in Group E./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency