After the Royal Gazette published a new ministerial regulation on urine and blood test criteria for drunk drivers, drivers under 20 years of age with a blood alcohol content exceeding 20 milligrams percent will be considered drunk driving.

(20 Sep 67) After the Royal Gazette website published the Ministerial Regulation on Testing the Alcohol Content of Drivers in the Body B.E. 2567, which was amended by the Land Traffic Act (No. 13) B.E. 2565, the Prime Minister issued a Ministerial Regulation with interesting points as follows: Section 6 (1) In the case that the test results show that the driver has an alcohol content in the body, the alcohol content in the blood exceeds 20 milligrams percent for drivers under the age of twenty, it is considered drunk. However, for the alcohol content in the blood exceeds 50 milligrams percent for drivers who are not drivers under the age of twenty, it is considered drunk.

On this issue, Lawyer Decha or Lawyer Klai Thuk stated that the new ministerial regulation has a cle

ar intention to amend, improve, and set the rules for measuring alcohol levels to be clearer and more appropriate. The steps for checking for drunk driving remain the same. That is, if any type of driver is suspected of driving under the influence, the officer can call him to check and do a breathalyzer test. However, in cases where a breathalyzer cannot be used, a urine test must be performed.

This Ministerial Regulation clearly states that in the urine examination process, the officer must find a suitable and private place for the person being examined, including finding a container for storing urine with a sealed lid to prevent the problem of urine spilling or being lost, and must send it to the hospital. In addition, the person being examined must sign their name to prevent the exchange of urine. However, these steps must be under the supervision of the officer.

Similar to blood tests, the ministerial regulation requires suspected drunk drivers to be quickly sent to a nearby hospital within the time spe

cified by the national police chief so that medical professionals can examine the blood to determine if the alcohol content exceeds the legal limit. For example, if a person has a lifetime driving license and the blood alcohol content exceeds 50 milligrams percent, it is an offense under the law. Similarly, a group of young racers under the age of 20 or those with temporary driving licenses or those whose driving licenses have been revoked, if the blood alcohol content exceeds 20 milligrams percent, it is considered drunk driving and must be punished under the law.

Source: Thai News Agency