New Acronis CyberApp Standard Accelerates Ecosystem Growth and Partner Success

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced the Acronis CyberApp Standard a groundbreaking integration technology. This innovation broadens the Acronis ecosystem to third-party vendors, offering them the means to seamlessly integrate their products and services into Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, equipping service providers with essential tools necessary to drive efficiency and profitability.

Acronis CyberApp Standard is the only framework that allows vendors to deeply integrate into the Acronis platform with natively incorporated vendor workloads, alerts, widgets, and reports. This ensures a unified user experience for Acronis-owned and integrated applications, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors. Acronis CyberApp Standard offers vendors a unique, no-touch digital experience and complete application lifecycle management, unlike other platforms. Vendors interested in becoming part of the Acronis ecosystem gain access to the versatile Vendor Portal. It empowers them to build applications, share application details, upload marketing materials, and publish directly to the Acronis Application Catalog.

“Service providers require seamless integration between tools to stay agile and competitive. These integrations allow them to save time and resources on managing multiple tools and reduce the risk of human errors,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “We are excited to make the CyberApp Standard available to all vendors and open up the Acronis partner ecosystem with over 20,000 service providers and millions of business customers. CyberApp creates an opportunity for vendors to acquire new customers and increase their profits while reinforcing cyber protection and service provider tools on the Acronis platform.”

With the Acronis CyberApp Standard, technology vendors unlock sales and marketing opportunities with the ability to access over 100 distributors and 50,000 channel partners. Benefiting from accelerated time-to-market for integrated solutions, the Acronis ecosystem significantly reduces complexity and leverages more than 50 data centers, enabling vendors to deliver solutions compliant with various local regulations.

“A comprehensive technology ecosystem is a critical success factor to meeting the diverse needs of small, medium, and large MSPs. Innovative integration technology, such as CyberApp Standard, can help deliver a better experience for service providers who have diverse software integration requirements,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC. “Integrations can encompass endpoint security, network management, and SaaS administration for end-customers while streamlining operational efficiency for service providers.”

Technology vendors can benefit from partnering with Acronis by joining the #CyberFit Technology Partner Program and working together on joint sales and marketing opportunities. The program enables partners to collaborate on go-to-market strategies, co-branded campaigns and product assets, marketing and sales guidance, and access to MDF funds.

“Our Partnership with Acronis has been monumental,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Together, we empower managed service providers (MSPs) to scale their business by consolidating and automating industry-leading solutions. CyberApp Standard creates a seamless integration with any technology, which allows us to position these products as a better-together bundle. Our Partnership helps MSPs to meet and exceed their clients’ needs by offering hundreds of natively integrated solutions in a single user interface.”

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a comprehensive solution that combines backup and data recovery, cybersecurity, management, and automation built on the Acronis platform. The Acronis ecosystem portfolio includes more than 200 third-party products and services including LastPass, Rewst, SendMarc, Canauri, Infima Security, and Autobahn Security.

“The Acronis platform helps us automate our workflows, ensuring all steps are completed consistently,” said Josh Aaronson, Director of Operations at HOCS. “The result is exponential time savings as there is no need to jump from console to console.”

