Need to optimize international sporting events in Indonesia: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo, has urged the Fund and Business Management Office (LPDUK) at his ministry to gain maximum benefits from international-level sporting events that will potentially be held in Indonesia.The minister noted that Indonesia has the potential to be successful in hosting numerous world-class sporting events, such as the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the Volleyball World Cup, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). ” and we are currently in the process of bidding for hosting the volleyball world cup.” Moreover, God willing, Indonesia will eventually host official UFC matches next year,” he noted in a statement received in Jakarta on Sunday. Minister Ariotedjo stated that the decision of the UFC to appoint Indonesia as a host country is inseparable from the country’s success in co-hosting the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which concluded last month. He said he believes that the prestigious international basketball event has attracted the Vice President of the UFC to come to Indonesia to personally review the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, which served as the venue for the basketball championship. “God willing, at the end of October, during the opening of the largest UFC facility in Shanghai (China), we will see the ceremony of the establishment of cooperation between the UFC and Indonesia,” he pointed out. Furthermore, the minister expressed optimism that Indonesia would be able to further boost its international trust by maintaining a sound level of collaboration between the country’s professional sports, entertainment industry, and media. riotedjo observed that by hosting various world-class sporting events, Indonesia would be successful in improving its sports industry. “And all of this is also owing to the crucial role of our president, Mr. Joko Widodo,” he emphasized. Earlier, Minister Ariotedjo launched the new logo of his ministry’s LPDUK. According to him, the launch of the new logo served as an effort to transform the office. “The most important thing is for LPDUK to invest in relevant sectors,” he noted.

Source: Antara News Agency