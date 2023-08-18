Need criteria, standards for BRICS membership: India

New Delhi (ANTARA) – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that there need to be criteria and standards to determine which countries can join BRICS, a trade alliance that consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.”We have a positive view about it, but we obviously believe that there are supposed to be some criteria and standards for (BRICS) membership,” he added at a press briefing, stressing that the Indian government is open-minded about expanding BRICS membership.

ccording to the minister, the important things that will need to be taken care of when expanding BRICS membership are ensuring the nature of BRICS and devising certain criteria for those applying for membership.

“There must be some measurements, a ‘yardstick’ by which we can judge potential applicants,” he explained.

However, the expansion of BRICS membership has so far not been discussed at the level of the government officials of member countries, Jaishankar added.

He noted that a number of countries have expressed a desire to join BRICS, which is being chaired by South Africa this year. The BRICS Summit will be held from August 2224, 2023, in Johannesburg.

Indian newspapers recently reported that five countries will be accepted as new members of the organization at the BRICS Summit.

The five countries are Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

On August 7, President Joko Widodo said that the government would decide on the possibility of Indonesia joining the developing countries’ economic group.

Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi earlier said that President Widodo planned to visit South Africa in the near future, but she was reluctant to confirm whether he would attend the BRICS Summit.

Source: Antara News Agency