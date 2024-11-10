NDMC Reiterates Typhoon Yinxing Will Not Affect Thailand, Advises Travelers to Plan Accordingly.



Bangkok: NDMC has reassured the public that Typhoon Yinxing will not impact Thailand, urging people to proceed with their travel plans, especially as colder weather is expected in the North and Northeast regions next week. Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesman for the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operation Center (FSOC), shared insights based on the Meteorological Department’s forecast, indicating that a moderate cold air mass will persist over the northern parts of Thailand. This will result in continuous cold winds, particularly affecting the North and Northeast.

According to Thai News Agency, the forecast from November 10 to November 11 suggests that while there will be consistent cold winds, the middle-level winds from the East and Southeast will occasionally cause cooler morning temperatures. Mountain tops are expected to experience prolonged cold weather, with the chill spreading across the region.

Mr. Jirayu further elaborated on Typhoon Yinxing’s current position

in the upper South China Sea, where it remains strong but is anticipated to weaken due to the cold air mass over Thailand and the South China Sea. As the typhoon approaches the coast of Vietnam, it is expected to diminish in strength, ensuring no significant impact on Thailand at this time.