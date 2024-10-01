“Natthaphong” accepts the royal command to appoint as the leader of the opposition.



“Natthaphong” accepts the royal command to appoint as the 11th opposition leader, 2nd deputy speaker of the House of Representatives – MPs of the People’s Party join in congratulating

At the Parliament building, the House of Representatives held a ceremony to receive the royal command appointing Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, MP for the party list and leader of the Prachachon Party, as the 11th leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives.

When the ceremony was scheduled, the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives invited the royal command and read that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has graciously proclaimed that

as Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet have assumed the administration of the country and announced their policies to the parliament on 12-13 September 2024, and the Prachachon Party, which is the political party in the House of Representatives with the largest number of members and whose members do not hold the posit

ion of minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives or Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has elected Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as the leader of the Prachachon Party.

In accordance with the powers under Section 106 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Majesty the King has graciously appointed Mr. Nattaphong Ruangpanyawut as the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Representatives, effective from now on. Announced on 25 September 2024, the 9th year of the present reign. Countersigned by Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the House of Representatives.

Then Mr. Natthaphong paid his respects to the portrait of His Majesty the King, completing the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Mr. Phradon Prisananantakul, the 2nd Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, took a photo to congratulate Mr. Nattapong. In addition, there were MPs from the Prachachon Party and civil servants from the Office of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives who also joined the ceremony

to congratulate and take photos together.

Source: Thai News Agency