

Bangkok: “Teng Nattapong” has put forward a proposal urging the government to upgrade “Traffy Fondue” into a central system, enabling all provinces to collaboratively report, track, and manage disaster-related issues efficiently.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the Prachachon Party, emphasized the necessity of an improved mechanism following recent earthquakes across the country. The Prime Minister’s directive for provinces to promptly assess damage highlighted the lack of efficient public communication and management systems outside Bangkok. Unlike Bangkok, where the governor can continuously update the public on incidents and response measures, other provinces struggle due to fragmented management systems.





Mr. Nattapong suggested that implementing a ‘central system’ would enhance the effectiveness of damage assessments by allowing citizens to report incidents and track their status conveniently. He cited Bangkok’s use of Traffy Fondue as a successful model that connects residents with local agencies and volunteer engineers for rapid reporting and assistance. This system allows the Bangkok governor to maintain a comprehensive overview without awaiting district office reports, a stark contrast to other provinces where overlapping authority and separate complaint channels cause confusion.





He proposed that the government leverage this opportunity to expand the Traffy Fondue system nationwide, directing local administrative bodies to adopt it for disaster management. Mr. Nattapong also urged the Prime Minister to encourage citizens to primarily report issues via Traffy Fondue, supplemented by alternative channels for those uncomfortable with the Line application.





Highlighting the system’s readiness, Mr. Nattapong noted that no additional installation is required. Agencies can quickly set up accounts to receive reports, and citizens can report issues immediately via the Traffy Fondue LINE, eliminating the need for extra apps.





Developed by NECTEC, the system promises to boost efficiency, reduce confusion, and provide clarity for citizens seeking government assistance. Mr. Nattapong expressed confidence that with proper communication and guidance from the Prime Minister, other provinces could achieve disaster management success similar to Bangkok’s.

