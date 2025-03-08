Search
Close this search box.

Narumon Advocates for Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Sector


Bangkok: “Narumon” believes that women’s power can create change, revealing that the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to promote the role of women in the agricultural sector, aiming to develop their potential to be strong and self-reliant in a sustainable manner.



According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Klatham Party, emphasized the significance of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 each year to commemorate the fight for women’s rights. She highlighted the global celebration of the roles and rights of women in work, society, economy, and politics, encouraging Thai women in all roles and statuses. Mrs. Narumon expressed her belief in the transformative power of women in areas such as politics, economy, and education, noting the increasing proportion of women in various sectors. She emphasized the importance of this day as an opportunity to honor women’s contributions.



Mrs. Narumon further elaborated on the Ministry of Agriculture’s initiatives to enhance women’s roles in the agri-food system. Recognizing women as the backbone of Thailand’s agri-food system, she outlined projects aimed at closing the gender gap. These include promoting the integration and skills development of female farmers, training women to become agricultural entrepreneurs, and supporting them in accessing financial resources to build careers, generate income, and achieve stability, fostering self-reliance among female farmers.



Despite ongoing campaigns for gender equality, Mrs. Narumon stressed the necessity of expanding opportunities and welfare for women to work towards reducing social inequality.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2025
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.