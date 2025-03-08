Narumon Advocates for Women’s Empowerment in Agriculture Sector



Bangkok: “Narumon” believes that women’s power can create change, revealing that the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to promote the role of women in the agricultural sector, aiming to develop their potential to be strong and self-reliant in a sustainable manner.





According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Klatham Party, emphasized the significance of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 each year to commemorate the fight for women’s rights. She highlighted the global celebration of the roles and rights of women in work, society, economy, and politics, encouraging Thai women in all roles and statuses. Mrs. Narumon expressed her belief in the transformative power of women in areas such as politics, economy, and education, noting the increasing proportion of women in various sectors. She emphasized the importance of this day as an opportunity to honor women’s contributions.





Mrs. Narumon further elaborated on the Ministry of Agriculture’s initiatives to enhance women’s roles in the agri-food system. Recognizing women as the backbone of Thailand’s agri-food system, she outlined projects aimed at closing the gender gap. These include promoting the integration and skills development of female farmers, training women to become agricultural entrepreneurs, and supporting them in accessing financial resources to build careers, generate income, and achieve stability, fostering self-reliance among female farmers.





Despite ongoing campaigns for gender equality, Mrs. Narumon stressed the necessity of expanding opportunities and welfare for women to work towards reducing social inequality.

