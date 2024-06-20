Nam Dinh farmers benefit from strong linkage chain



Nam Dinh province is one of the top rice producers in the Red River Delta with 390 large-scale rice fields, which cover more than 18,590 hectares of land. Nam Dinh province also implemented plans to have strong linkage between farmers and exporters, which resulted in 4,000 hectares of planted rice under production consumption linkages through contracts. Other types of linkages include: partnerships supporting investment and product consumption, linkages in closed value chains or vertical linkages between businesses and cooperatives, farmer households; horizontal linkages between businesses. The linkage with farmers bring a lot of benefits, including ensuring quality and origin traceability, stabilising prices and establishing brands for rice.

Source: Vietnam News Agency