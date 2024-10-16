Nakhon Phanom is ready for the flow of the great fire boat to receive Lent.

Nakhon Phanom held a big contest to float fire boats in 12 districts on the night of the 15th of the 11th month or the night of October 17, 2024. to the sacred.

The flow of fire boats is a tradition that the people of Nakhon Phanom are proud of, have been adhering to since ancient times, and are an important tradition of the province. It shows the local art and culture. It is an activity that can attract both Thai and foreign tourists to the province, causing income distribution in the area. Tomorrow (17 Oct 2024

Representatives of the villagers of the fire boat artists from all 12 districts brought materials to build the fire boat, including: bamboo Patterned steel and lanterns to decorate. It will be added to a large light boat, which will be performed tomorrow. As for the former champions. This year, it was built about 80 meters long and 35 meters high, decorated with more than 20,000 lanterns, and the pattern will focus on honoring the national institution, religion, the monarch and important tourist at

tractions of Nakhon Phanom Province as an expression of love and faith in the institution and promoting tourism, which uses a large budget of nearly one million baht. Last night, there were fire boat artists from many areas who came to prepare the fire boat. To participate in the grand traditional event that will be held on the night of October 17, which coincides with the bustling Lent day.

The fire boat is considered a ship of faith power born from love. The unity of the villagers towards the Mekong River and sacred things according to tradition and belief. The villagers will work together to build a fire boat without expecting labor wages, which is a pride to continue the tradition for the people. Tourists have appreciated

The beauty of the fire boat depends on the positioning of the lantern made from folk wisdom into various patterns, which is considered a skill through trial and error. No technology comes to the rescue. Pattern design is born from creativity. Tomorrow night is an important highlight, w

ith light boats from all 12 districts participating in the grand show. A large number of tourists are expected to attend.

Source: Thai News Agency