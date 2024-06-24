Search
Nagelsmann admits defeat as Germany 1-2 Spain


Nagelsmann admitted defeat after Germany lost 1-2 to Spain and were eliminated from the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted his defeat and said that all his players did their best in the game where the Iron Eagles lost to the ‘Bulls’ Spain 1-2 in extra time, and were eliminated from the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. In this game, Spain took the lead 1-0 from Dani Olmo in the 51st minute before the hosts Germany equalized from Florian Wiertz in the 89th minute, making the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, requiring extra time. Then Spain scored the winning goal from Miguel Morino in the 119th minute. The game ended with Spain winning 2-1 and advancing to the semi-finals to meet the French national team, who defeated Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

Source: Thai News Agency

