NACC resolution selects “Saroj” as new secretary-general



NACC resolution to select “Saroj Phuengramphan” as the new secretary-general to replace “Niwatchai” who will retire this September.

Reporters reported that the NACC meeting today unanimously approved Mr. Saroj Phuengramphan, Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC, to hold the position of the new Secretary-General of the NACC, replacing Mr. Niwatchai, who will retire on September 30, 2024.

After the Selection Committee for the Secretary-General of the NACC proposed the names of 3 persons selected to be the Secretary-General of the NACC, namely Mr. Surapong Intharathaworn, Mr. Saroj Phuengramphan, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Arun Amornwiriyakul, who all hold the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC.-314.

Source: Thai News Agency