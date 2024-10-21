

NACC opens asset account of “Gen. Kriangkrai”, Vice President of the Senate, wealth 87.3 million baht, wife holds a lot of land in Surat Thani, has income 6 million per year.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has disclosed the asset and debt statements of senators, in the event of assuming office on 23 July 2024, a total of 60 persons. Interesting persons include General Kriangkrai Srirak, First Vice President of the Senate, who stated that he and his spouse, Mrs. Khanungnit, have total assets of 87,322,064 baht and debts of 6,171,618 baht, which are assets of General Kriangkrai 17,947,683 baht, consisting of 8 deposit accounts 5,527,482 baht, investment in the 5th Infantry Division Savings Cooperative Limited 1,548,830 baht, 1 plot of land 1.3 million baht, buildings and structures, 1 condominium, Prawet District, Bangkok 1.7 million baht, vehicles 1 car, 2 motorcycles, total value 4.45 million baht, rights and concessions 799,288 baht, other assets 2,622,082 baht, loans from banks and other financia

l institutions 571,618 baht.

In addition, it reported an annual income of 1,651,752 baht, consisting of a salary and pension of 986,040 baht, position allowance and additional allowance of 659,712 baht, cooperative dividend of 6,000 baht, with annual expenses of 1,082,584 baht.

As for Mrs. Kanungnit, she has total assets of 68,374,380 baht, divided into 12 deposit accounts worth 12,851,068 baht, 12 plots of land in Surat Thani Province worth 22,150,000 baht, buildings and structures worth 31 million baht, of which 20 million baht is a house in Surat Thani Province, the rest is a shophouse and a shell grinding factory in the same province, a motorcycle worth 40,000 baht, rights and concessions worth 194,611 baht, other assets worth 2,138,700 baht, and debts with written evidence of 5.6 million baht.

In addition, it reported an annual income of 6,572,000 baht, a room rental fee of 540,000 baht, a building rental fee of 432,000 baht, a bird’s nest house of 1.2 million, a rubber plantation and oil palm plantat

ion of 1.2 million, income from a shell mill of 3.2 million, and annual expenses of 2,253,841 baht.

As for the minor child, he has 1 million baht in savings and has expenses of 76,455 baht.

Other interesting assets of the couple include three .38, .45 and 9 mm pistols worth 150,000 baht, 37 gold-framed Buddha amulets worth 1 million baht, six watches worth 1.3 million baht in total, nine gold rings worth 520,000 baht, seven baht worth of gold bars worth 287,700 baht, ten baht worth of gold bars worth 411,000 baht, six gold bracelets worth 200,000 baht, five women’s handbags worth 410,000 baht in total.

Source: Thai News Agency