NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to policy beneficiaries, workers, air force personnel in Yen Bai



Yen Bai: National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 31 visited Tran Yen district in the northern province of Yen Bai, extending Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings and presenting gifts to 160 policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, poor households, and workers facing difficulties.

The people are from the four local communes of Bao Dap, Tan Dong, Dao Thinh, and Hoa Cuong – which house people from various ethnic groups, including Cao Lan, Dao, Tay, Mong, Thai, Nung and Muong.

In his remarks, the top legislator, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, acknowledged and commended achievements made by the provincial authorities, military, and people in 2023.

He affirmed that the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee always pay attention, devote resources, and organise practical activities to take care of policy beneficiaries, revolution contributors, poor households, and disadvantaged workers so that everyone can enjoy a joyful Tet.

On the occasion, Chairman of

the Vietnamese NA’s Ethnic Council Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, who joined the working delegation headed by Hue, handed over a token of 300 million VND (12,282 USD) from social donations to support local ethnic minority people with difficulties.

Meanwhile, the VFF Central Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and the Vietnam Red Cross Society presented 600 gifts for policy beneficiaries, revolution contributors, poor households, and disadvantaged workers from the four communes.

On the same day, the NA Chairman visited the province’s Air Force Regiment 921, jotting down in its traditional notebook and presenting Tet gifts to its personnel.

Hue expressed his joy to see that the officers and soldiers of the regiment always maintain serious combat readiness and management of airspace and flight operations in accordance with regulations.

In the coming time, the top lawmaker requested the unit to further thoroughly implement and strictly enforce the Party’s directives and resolutions, the state’s poli

cies and laws regarding the tasks of ensuring national defence and security./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency