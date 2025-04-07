Myanmar Labor Ambassador Visits Relief Center for Victims of State Audit Office Building Collapse



Bangkok: Today, the atmosphere at the shelter for victims of the Office of the Auditor General collapse incident saw Mr. Lay Maung, Myanmar’s Labor Attache to Thailand, visiting to provide encouragement and check information on Myanmar workers affected by the incident.





According to Thai News Agency, the Myanmar Labour Attache spoke closely with and gathered information from the families of the missing and their Myanmar colleagues before giving an interview to the media. He stated that from initial information, there were a total of 33 Myanmar workers involved in this incident, with 7 injured and undergoing treatment in hospital, 2 deceased, and 24 still missing.





Mr. Lay Maung acknowledged that the affected Myanmar workers included legal workers, illegal workers, and newly registered workers. He mentioned that discussions on compensation are pending until clear information is available regarding the injured, deceased, and missing persons, including DNA testing results.





The group of Myanmar workers were employed by 4 companies, with Italian-Thai Development being the parent company. Initial discussions at the embassy have focused on exchanging information to determine the number of victims, after which care and compensation methods will be discussed.





Additionally, these companies have committed to providing assistance to legal and socially insured workers by coordinating information and offering support in related areas.

