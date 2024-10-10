MWA prepares to receive water from the North, confident it will not affect tap water production system



The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) has added water bags to the Samlae raw water pumping station in Pathum Thani Province to cope with the water mass from the north, which will affect the quality of the raw water, which will be cloudy. However, all MWA water production plants have adjusted the quality to produce clean, safe water of high standards.

Mr. Somsak Pasananont, Assistant Governor of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), revealed that from the flood situation that occurred in many provinces in Thailand, it was found that the accumulated rainfall was currently in the South, the North still had a little accumulated rainfall, the Central region and Bangkok had heavy rain in some areas between October 8-13, 2024, with the amount of rainfall nationwide close to normal. As for the Chao Phraya Dam’s water discharge criteria, the water discharge increased to more than 2,000 cubic meters/second, causing water to overflow the banks in low-lying areas outside the embankment.

Therefore, the MWA

has been closely monitoring and preparing for flood prevention, especially at the Samlae Raw Water Pumping Station in Mueang District, Pathum Thani Province, which is the raw water receiving point for tap water production by the MWA. The MWA has prepared a flood prevention wall, reinforced with sandbags, and a water pump inside the raw water pumping station. The MWA has also closely monitored the water movement situation and water levels in front of the raw water pumping station, as well as strictly preparing for flood prevention at all MWA water production plants.

For the amount of water flooding in the northern region at present, if there is no new storm coming in during this period, it will not affect the operation area of ??the MWA, especially at the Samlae raw water pumping station, which is the most sensitive point. The water level in the Chao Phraya River is still about 50-70 centimeters lower than the pumping station. The water situation in the Chao Phraya River will remain stable for a while longer.

‘The MWA will be affected by the quality of raw water from the Chao Phraya River, namely the problem of high turbidity and low quality raw water. All MWA water production plants have prepared for the situation in every aspect. We are confident that we will be able to produce and provide clean and safe tap water continuously. If there are no new storms during this period, there will be no impact or flooding in the MWA’s operating areas,’ said Mr. Somsak.

Mr. Somsak added that although the amount of water in the main dams in the Chao Phraya Basin is in good condition, with 71% usable water, it is expected that the amount of usable water in the dry season (November 2024 – April 2025) will be sufficient. As for the Mae Klong River Basin, there is also sufficient water for use in the dry season. However, he invites the public to join together in using water economically and knowing its value in order to reserve water resources for all sectors to use sufficiently, both this year and in the following years.

Sourc

e: Thai News Agency