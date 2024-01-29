Muang Thai plans to invest in “specialized clinics – care for the elderly”



Bangkok, Muang Thai Life Assurance plans to invest in “specialized clinics – care for the elderly” to meet the needs of an aging society. Ready to design insurance that meets the needs of every customer group.

Mr. Sara Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited or MTL, revealed that in 2023 It is an important year for Muang Thai Life Assurance in being there to make Thai people smile for 72 years. It is also the year that the company received a high NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 58 points, an increase from the previous year. 17 points. This score indicates customer engagement and satisfaction through a simple question: How likely are customers to recommend the brand to friends or acquaintances? which reflects the full range of operations for customers

In 2023, Muang Thai Life Assurance Company had new guaranteed premiums of more than 70 billion baht, growing 2% compared to 2022 which had new guaranteed premiums of approximately 6 million baht, with growth in new

premiums in main product groups such as disease insurance premiums. Serious insurance premiums grew 70% and pension insurance premiums grew 13%. Targeted in 2024, new insurance premiums will grow more than 20%.

Ready to move forward to be a partner in life and health planning that you can trust (No. 1 Most Trusted Partner in Life and Health Planning) and launch the annual strategy “Happiness, Your Way because happiness is everything… Your style of happiness is the best of everything’ which will be the key to driving business this year. For the happiness and smiles of internal employees, partners, customers, and society in a sustainable way, the company will operate through 2 main concepts: Personal, focusing on creating and developing both products and services that truly meet your needs, and Life, focusing on creating Innovation to meet the needs of every life stage of every group of people.

‘In 2024, we aim to be more than just insurance. Since the presentation Access to services to the matter of Smile

Club Including increasing the proportion of investment in the healthcare business. including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes according to the criteria set by the OIC. Previously, the company had already invested 10% in hospitals, which was in line with the OIC. The OIC allows investment in all types of healthcare facilities. and clinic Having to put down more than 20% is considered a very good thing. But where it will go and in what proportion, details will be announced soon,’ Mr. Sara said.

In addition, the insurance period has been extended for the main insurance plans to 90 years, along with providing continuous protection up to the age of 99 years. As for the development of insurance plans for people who do not have access to insurance. With limitations in terms of age existing congenital disease No matter how strong you are, it is designed to be accessible to create peace of mind without being a burden. Including opening access to protection and good health in new ways according to changing world cond

itions. for the environmental dimension Muang Thai Life Assurance has invested and provided opportunities for Unit-Linked customers to invest in green assets, including green bonds (Green Bond), ESG instruments (ESG Bond) and instruments promoting sustainability. Ready to cultivate a green culture for employees in the organization.

Meanwhile, businesses in the CLMV region continue to have outstanding performance. Including the capital adequacy ratio at the end of 2023, higher than 300%, which is higher than the capital level that must be maintained according to the criteria set by regulatory agencies at 140%.

Source: Thai News Agency