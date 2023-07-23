MPR urges Indonesians to exercise right to vote wisely

Jakarta (ANTARA) – People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) reminded Indonesians to exercise their right to vote wisely in 2024 General Elections, as their decision will determine the state’s future.”Do not be reckless and randomly choose. Choose as your heart says. Please, thoroughly study the track records of candidates available; know whether your choice will bring the people to prosperity or not. This can be seen from the track record, of whether the candidate have held public official position,”Deputy Speaker of MPR Fadel Muhammad he said according to statement received here on Sunday. He delivered the statement during an event in West Powoo Village, Kabila Sub-districtm Bone Bolango District, Gorontalo, on July 22. side from track records, people should also select leaders who uphold the national values outlined in Indonesia’s four pillars,Pancasila (the ideology), 1945 Constitution, Indonesia as a unitary state, and Unity in Diversity (motto), he added. “Truly upholding the national values, like Pancasila, will positively impact this nation in facing and carrying out the 2024 General Elections,” he said. ccording to him, if everyone truly adhere to the value contained in Pancasila, then the general elections would go just fine, even though everyone has differing opinions. “How is it possible? Because this nation is used to differences. Like here in Gorontalo (for example), the residents vary. Not only locals, but also from other ethnics, and there is no issue raised from that,” the senator said. Muhammad compelled everyone to come to a mutual understanding, that the 2024 General Elections are a grand democratic party for people, which aims to promote national prosperity. Moreover, everyone is responsible in maintaining order during the event, thereby making the event a success, he added. “By asking for protection from God Almighty, we pray that 2024 General Election will go as we expected: smoothly, successfully, safely, and it can have good impact for all of us,” he said.

Source: Antara News Agency