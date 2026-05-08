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Movement Invests in Stableyard to Build the End-to-End Experience Layer of Stablecoin Payments

Movement Invests in Stableyard

Movement backs full-stack stablecoin commerce infrastructure built to make stablecoins spendable at global scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movement, a Move-based, layer 1 blockchain network, today announced a strategic investment in Stableyard, a full-stack stablecoin commerce layer built to make stablecoins move like money.

Last year, $33 trillion moved on-chain, surpassing PayPal and approaching Visa in volume. Yet stablecoins remain difficult to spend. The barrier is the fragmented experience across wallets, chains, and payment flows not designed for real-world use. Stableyard solves this with a single integration that handles acceptance, routing, settlement, and reconciliation end to end. Merchants and fintechs integrate once, accept stablecoins from any wallet on any chain, and settle in their currency of choice.

Movement first connected with Stableyard co-founders, Avinash and Mitesh nearly two years ago. What distinguished them was the consistency of their values. They were not building for crypto adoption. They were building to make money work better for real people, and built that system without changing direction.

Beyond capital, Movement is backing Stableyard operationally by routing merchant introductions across its network, connecting Stableyard with its largest ecosystem applications, and integrating Stableyard’s checkout as a stablecoin payment surface for Movement-native apps.

The Movement Network is designed to support a broad onchain finance ecosystem where financial products that once required a private banker or a US bank account are available to anyone with a phone. Stableyard’s infrastructure advances that goal directly.

About Movement:
Movement is a Move-based, layer 1 blockchain network built to move money quickly, cheaply, and compliantly at global scale. Move is the programming language Meta developed for financial applications, designed from the ground up to secure financial assets and purpose-built for moving real money across borders. Movement’s M1 network powers a growing ecosystem of neobanks, fintechs, and payment providers across high-demand corridors in East Africa, West Africa, Central America, and Southeast Asia. For more information, visit MovementNetwork.xyz and follow @Movement_xyz on X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3731a9d-0299-4378-a5b0-9db27a5761f5

Contact:
Carmen Pearson
carmen.pearson@movementlabs.xyz

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9715294

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