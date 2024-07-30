‘Move Forward’ heats up again, releases clip ‘People’s Verdict’



Move Forward Party, “Move Forward” warms up again, releases a short drama clip “People’s Verdict”, presents “Teng Nattapong” as the main character, inviting the public to join in filling up hope, pushing forward progressive policies, keep an eye on whether he will be the party’s leader or not. A high-ranking source confirms that his name is really a candidate.

The Move Forward Party Facebook page posted a short video clip of a play about the ruling on the dissolution of the Move Forward Party that will happen on August 7th, along with the message that if a political party comes into existence with support from the people, it will die with the people. The following story is a consideration of the #MoveForward Party to see if the people will continue to support it.

In the video clip, Mr. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, a party-list MP, is the main character of the story. He is questioned by actors dressed as people from various professions to see if they should continue to support him.

In the clip, Mr. Nattapong s

tated that he is a representative of the Move Forward Party, confirming that Move Forward Thailand is not the same. We are very confident that we can push forward progressive policies. With the political mechanism that has made us not the government yet, but as an opposition party, we use the mechanism in parliament to push forward the party’s policies through the submission of 54 bills. I would like to say that I am equally disappointed with the cross-polar government, but we have never lost hope because we are not the only ones who think so. The Move Forward Party won the election in first place after only 2 elections, received the highest amount of donations, and received the highest number of party-list votes.

As for the debate in the parliament, we did not expose it for fun because behind the fight and the exposure, there are still people who are hurt. Many people are taken advantage of. There are still many who are not treated fairly. And there are still many who are chasing their dreams with all their

might.

At the end, Mr. Nattapong said, ‘Let’s help each other. Let’s help fulfill our hopes. Let’s help continue our dreams because we believe that the highest power belongs to the people.’

In this regard, reporters reported that Mr. Nattapong is one of the names confirmed by high-level sources within the party as the favorite to become the next party leader, as he is someone who can be accepted by all sides and is the most suitable. However, it is still necessary to keep an eye on him because Mr. Nattapong is also one of the 44 MPs whose names are in the case proposing to amend Section 112 in the NACC as well.

Source: Thai News Agency