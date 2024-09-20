Mourning the “former U19 player” driving a Mercedes Benz overturned with his wife.

The leather ball industry mourns “Former U19 player” drove a Mercedes Benz overturned with his wife. Villagers revealed that accidents occur frequently at this point, so don’t drive fast when you get off the bridge.

At 05.40 a.m. on September 20, Lt. Col. Pongpat Sridong Deputy Inspector (Investigation) Bang Chan Police Department was notified of a car accident that overturned and killed 2 people. The deceased was Mr. Kittipong or Pound, 29 years old, a former Thai U19 youth football player, and the other body was Miss Krittaya, 29 years old, the wife of Mr. Kittipong. It is estimated that the Mercedes Benz was driving at a high speed and came down from the bridge over the intersection. At that point, there was a hole on the road surface. It is estimated that the driver may have panicked and swerved to dodge and crashed into the curb of the road. Violently overturned.

The Bang Chan Police Department, along with rescuers, went to the scene of the accident to collect evidence before having a forklift to tow

the Mercedes Benz from the scene of the accident and sweep up the debris scattered all over the road. To open the traffic route to normal. This raises the question of how fast the driver was driving and whether the factors that caused the accident also came from the road conditions.

From the picture, it can be seen that the scene of the accident is just off the bridge and is a crossroads. Sridong Deputy Inspector (Investigation) Police Officer Bang Chan, the prosecutor of the case, said that before the accident, the Mercedes Benz was driving at a high speed in the rightmost lane of the expressway before getting off the bridge over the Kanchana intersection heading towards Srinakarin-Romklao. Initially, it was known that the deceased’s house was in the Romklao 24 area when he drove at high speed and wanted to turn left out of the parallel lane, but he lost control of the car.

Warn of frequent accidents, do not drive fast on the bridge.

The news team spoke with witnesses to the incident, Ms. Ratchadaorn, the

owner of the restaurant. The scene of the accident said that at the time of the accident. He was asleep but heard a loud explosion when he came out to see the car on fire and the wreckage of the car scattered on the road. As for the person in the car, he was thrown out and lay dead on the road. A few months ago, a sedan crashed into the same spot. After the incident, the officer also talked to the motorcyclist who witnessed the incident. He said that this car was probably driving at a speed of about 180 kilometers per hour, when he got off the bridge, he lost control of the car and crashed into the side of the road hard.

Kittipong or Pound, who died, was a former football player belonging to the team. “Airforce Central FC and a former U19 national team player before turning to the business of selling brand-name bags online with his wife, they have 2 sons, 3 years old and 1 year old.

The Football Association mourns “Kittipong”

The Football Association of Thailand posted a message of deep condolences. To the

passing of Kittipong Pathomsuk who died with his girlfriend in an accident.

For Kittipong He has been playing with a fellow policeman, Luk Isaan. Thai Airways, Nonthaburi FC, Dome FC, Air Force Central FC and JL Chiang Mai United, and has been named in the Thai national team. Under-19 Asian Championship 2014

The Association would like to mourn the loss of a loved one and one of the important figures in Thai football. We would like to encourage the family, Related Parties In such a difficult time.

Source: Thai News Agency