?? Morning digest November 23



The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena on November 22, during which he stressed the need to find solutions to the slow settlement of corruption cases.

Trong, who is head of the steering committee, emphasised the need to continue with the fight against corruption and negative phenomenon by studying laws, mechanisms and policies to carry out correct and effective measures. Read full story

– President Vo Van Thuong received Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha in Hanoi on November 22.

The State leader told his guest that Vietnam values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and expressed his confidence that the governor’s visit will contribute to further fortifying the countries’ close and effective coo

peration. Read full story

– Vietnam will wholeheartedly support Laos in successfully fulfilling its international responsibilities, including its 2024 ASEAN chairmanship, said President Vo Van Thuong at his November 22 reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the 10th Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation.

Thuong lauded the success and meaning of the consultation, which, he said, contributed substantially to enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the nations. Read full story

– Vietnam always treasures and gives the top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Hanoi on November 22.

The PM pledged that Vietnam will further support Laos in building an independent, self-reliant economy and a contingent of quality personnel, and emphasised th

e need to intensify economic connectivity and share development paths, for the sake of people. Read full story

– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has a meeting with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in Copenhagen on November 22 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

Frederik said he believes that Xuan’s visit will contribute to consolidating and forging the Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership, and suggested the two sides maintain their cooperation and mutual support, and work to implement agreements within the framework of the Green Strategic Partnership approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on November 1. Read full story

– Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.

The two ministers had an extensive and practical exchange, focusing on reviewi

ng bilateral cooperation, preparing for high-level foreign affairs activities between the two countries in the future, and discussing measures to promote cooperation between the two foreign ministries. Read full story

– Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo Cruz Espino, who is in Vietnam for the fifth Vietnam-Philippine defence policy dialogue.

Giang affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to consolidating and strengthening its strategic partnership with the Philippines, and is determined to work with the country to bring the bilateral relationship to a new level, for peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world. Read full story

– Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen attended the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, France from November 20-22.

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Minister Tuyen had working sessions with the UNESCO

Director General and Deputy Director General, as well as leaders of a number of participating delegations on the promotion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the health care area. Read full story

– The National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASTI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, in coordination with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), organised an international scientific conference on November 22 dedicated to developing technology database and smart information services for innovation.

In his opening speech, Tran Dac Hien, the NASTI’s director, said that the conference is a continuation of the success of the 9th RoK-Vietnam Joint Meeting on Science and Technology in October, during which, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in scientific and technological information, transferring the RoK’s advanced information analysis systems to Vietnam./. Read full story

Source: Vietnam News Agency