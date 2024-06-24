More than 1 million candidates complete procedures for high school graduation exam



More than one million candidates nationwide on June 26 afternoon came to exam sites to complete procedures for the high school graduation exam, which starts on June 27. The candidates listened to the exam regulations, checked their information and corrected any errors. According to statistics from the MoET, a total of 1,071,393 candidates registered to take the exam this year, an increase of more than 45,000 compared to last year. Total exam places are 2,323, an increase of 51 compared to last year. On the June 27 morning, the candidates will take the literature test and then the mathematics in the afternoon. On the June 28 morning, students will take one of two combined tests: natural sciences (physics, chemistry, biology) and social sciences (history, geography, citizenship education). In the afternoon, they will take a foreign language test.

Source: Vietnam News Agency