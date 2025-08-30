Monporn Confirms Pheu Thai Party’s Readiness Despite Sakda’s Defection



Bangkok: “Monporn” confirmed that almost all MPs from the Pheu Thai Party are still ready to join the fight, except for “Sakda”. Monporn is confident that Pheu Thai will be the core of the government formation process. He revealed that party leaders will meet at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters this afternoon. He confirmed that almost all MPs are ready to join the fight, except for Sakda. As for the Kla Tham Party, they will have to discuss further.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Manoporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport and Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Phanom, addressed the issue of whether the Pheu Thai Party had spoken with the Prachachon Party. Ms. Manoporn stated that discussions were taking place. She acknowledged that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as Prime Minister, was not aware of the outcome of the discussions. She also expressed skepticism about whether Pheu Thai Party leaders would hold discussions at the party after the cabinet meet

ing this morning and this afternoon.

When asked if there were still no clear signals for the formation of a government, Ms. Manoporn said, “Yes.” It’s still too early.

Regarding the case of Mr. Sakda Wichiensin, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Kanchanaburi, who is reportedly sending 10 MPs to support Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, for Prime Minister, Ms. Manoporn revealed that she is not yet aware of this matter, as other than Mr. Sakda, all Pheu Thai Party MPs are still in the party.

When asked if a check had been made last night to determine how many Pheu Thai Party MPs had been lost, Ms. Manoporn replied that it wasn’t a check, but that several MPs had stated they were still with the party and were insisting on remaining with the party and fighting together. Only Mr. Sakda came forward yesterday during the handshake.

When asked if Mr. Sakda’s 10 MPs had been investigated, Ms. Manoporn revealed that they had been investigated, but that no one within the MP group had yet been investig

ated.

When asked if she remains confident in her position as the core party in forming the government, Ms. Manoporn confirmed that she is confident that the Pheu Thai Party can lead the government.

When asked if she was not concerned that the Kla Tham Party would change sides, Ms. Manoporn said that there would need to be a discussion.