Money-making career: Golden garland alua, Mother’s Day gift



A famous Thai dessert shop in Trang Province has created a Thai dessert, Alua Malai Thong, as a special gift for Mother’s Day.

Kru Sai Thai Dessert Shop, Na Yong Tai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trang Province, owned by Kru Sai, 33 years old, who has turned herself into a dessert shop owner, creating new desserts to welcome various festivals. And this year, for Mother’s Day, the shop makes “Alua Malai and Alua Malai Thong” desserts as an alternative gift for children who are looking for a Mother’s Day gift. Prices start at 30-250 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency