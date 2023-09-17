Ministry provides assistance to migrants involved in brawl in Taiwan

Tangerang, Banten (ANTARA) – The Foreign Affairs Ministry will provide assistance to 15 Indonesian migrant workers who are suspects in the brawl between two groups of martial arts silat in Taiwan that caused one fatality.”Even if they are involved in the (brawl), the suspects have rights. We still provide assistance for them,” the ministry’s Director for Protection of Citizens and Legal Entities Nugroho Aribhimo,said here on Sunday. ccording to him, the Taiwanese law enforcement authority has been investigating the brawl incident that involved two Indonesian silat groups. The 15 suspects have also been transferred to the Changhua District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation on charges of murder, assault, and participating in a deadly combat. “We will update the other information,” Aribhimo said. He ensured that the ministry will provide assistance to the suspects throughout the ongoing legal process. In addition, he said the ministry will conduct regular monitoring to provide care to victims of the brawl. “There is one injured person who is starting to recover, but for those in the legal process, we cooperate with the Changhua Police and the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said. fter the incident, he asked Indonesians living in Taiwan and at home to maintain conduciveness. “Keep revenge away; The state representative there has mediated the conflicting parties, and now both sides have reconciled,” he said. Meanwhile, the body of the dead victim, identified as the initials JF, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, on Saturday (September 16, 2023). JF was a manufacturing worker in Taiwan, who came from Trenggalek, East Java.

Source: Antara News Agency