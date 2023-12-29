Ministry of Information and Communications contributes significantly to Vietnam’s digital transformation in 2023



Hanoi: The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) plays a significant role in the positive development of digital transformation in Vietnam in 2023, stressed Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at the body’s December 29 conference of year-end review and new-year task deployment.

The Deputy PM held that the sector is closely related to many fields that require modern approaches and knowledge, such as artificial intelligence, and involves the management of the “soft power” – the media field. Its increasing importance comes with numerous pressures, he noted.

He recommended that first and foremost, there must be a change in mindset and thinking as well as the establishment of appropriate legal frameworks.

In addition to institutional building, there is a need to amend unreasonable regulations, Quang said. The work must be done in a prompt and standard manner.

He suggested the sector not be subjective in press and media management. In this regard, there should be gradual adjustments towards ending m

edia violations, enhancing competitiveness in the multimedia pressure, and helping journalists maintain their professionalism.

There should be more attention to the publication field, as books always hold value in societal life, Quang said.

The Government, ministries, sectors, and localities will consistently accompany the information and communications sector in successfully fulfilling its assigned tasks, affirmed the Deputy PM./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency