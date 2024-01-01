Ministry of Culture organizes activities Offering alms to monks for the New Year 2024

Bangkok: Beginning of the new era 2024, Ministry of Culture Invitation to join in the alms giving activity New Year’s Day There are also temples near homes in all 76 provinces.

Bangkok Organize activities at Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit Wat Arun Ratchawararam and Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram with Mr. Sermsak Phongpanich, Minister of Culture He is the president of the lay department. There is an abbot of Wat Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram. He is the president of the Sangha. This morning, the public, the public sector, the private sector, the Department of Religious Affairs, the Provincial Cultural Office Participate in offering rice and dry food to monks. Throughout the night, there will also be a great New Year’s Eve prayer from more than 30,000 temples nationwide, more than 70 temples abroad, and prayers via the online system, totaling more than 12 million people, to pass on Buddhism. and apply the doctrine in life and offer it as an offering to Buddha, create merit and welcome the new era.

Source:

Thai News Agency