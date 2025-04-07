Ministry of Agriculture Confirms BY2 Lab Tests on Durian Are Sufficient to Support Exports



Bangkok: The Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed that laboratory tests for BY2 in durian are adequate to support export demands. Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson Ekkapab Polsue announced that the current number of laboratories is sufficient for the production season, and actions have been taken to address the suspension of two labs while five more await re-registration. He emphasized the importance of relying on government information, especially concerning requests for reduced inspection measures at Chinese borders, which are pending a response.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekkapab Polsue highlighted that Thailand currently has four laboratories capable of testing for Basic Yellow or BY2 and cadmium in fresh durian before exporting to China. Additionally, five more labs have applied for registration with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). The Ministry has also requested the GACC to reconsider the suspension of two labs to resume their certification duties.

Mr. Ekkapab assured t

hat the Ministry of Agriculture is actively addressing this issue and has been consistently working towards a resolution. In March, the Ministry contacted the GACC to negotiate the relaxation of inspection procedures for Thai durian imports. The Ministry is currently awaiting feedback from the Chinese authorities on this matter.