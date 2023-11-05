Minister supports schools in IKN to implement Independent Curriculum

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, encouraged educational units in the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan to implement the Independent Curriculum like 300 thousand other educational units in Indonesia.”The Independent Curriculum provides an opportunity for schools to no longer be burdened with an extraordinary amount of teaching material,” Makarim conveyed in a statement on Sunday. There are two schools already being developed and revitalized in IKN, namely the Nusantara Intercultural School (NIS) and Sepaku 020 State Elementary School, to provide quality education in the region, especially to accommodate the civil servants (ASN) and the community who will move to IKN. Sepaku 020 State Elementary School is currently located in a flood-prone area, which could disrupt educational activities. Therefore, the government and related stakeholders aimed to rebuild the school in a safer location. Makarim hopes that in the future, these two schools can implement the Independent Curriculum to improve the quality of human resources (HR). In addition, he also asked teachers and education personnel to take advantage of the transformation and reform of education management through the Independent Learning Platform (Platform Merdeka Belajar/PMM),which has been used by more than 2.8 million teachers in Indonesia to learn and share with each other. Moreover, the use of national assessment (AN) results for school principals’ reference can also help to assist the governance of education units, he added. The principal of Sepaku 020 State Elementary School, Pujianto, responded positively to his school revitalization project because it will improve the students’ comfort in studying. The school’s student, Fanaya Ashalina, also expressed her happiness since her school was chosen for the revitalization project. She was excited that she and her friends would have a new school building. “I feel happy and proud to have a new school. Hopefully, it will not flood again, so we can go to school comfortably,” she noted.

Source: Antara News Agency