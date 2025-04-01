Minister Sudawan Inspects Cracks in Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho



Bangkok: ‘Minister Sudawan’ inspected the reclining Buddha at Wat Pho and found most of them have original cracks, necessitating urgent conservation efforts and a nationwide survey of ancient sites for earthquake-related damage.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, the Minister of Culture, visited the Reclining Buddha at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklararm accompanied by Mr. Phanombutr Chantrachoti, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, and other officials. This inspection followed an earthquake in Myanmar, which sparked rumors about potential damage to the Reclining Buddha. Experts dispatched by the Fine Arts Department on March 29 confirmed that there were no new damages to the head and hair of the statue. However, they did find cracks extending from the eyes to the right cheek, with damage and swelling present on the right ear and body. Additionally, the Chutamas area displayed cracks, and further fissures were noted on the gold-lacquered surface of the back. Notably, the soles of the feet, adorned with 108 auspicious pearl patterns, remained untouched. The examination revealed that the majority of these damages were pre-existing conditions.





The Minister emphasized the need for urgent conservation and repair of the Reclining Buddha, employing suitable academic principles to guide the restoration process. In response to reports of potential damage in other provinces, such as Wat Phra That Lampang Luang in Lampang Province and Wat Phra That Hariphunchai Woramahawihan in Lamphun Province, experts and officials from the Fine Arts Department are actively surveying these sites. A detailed report on the extent of the damage is expected soon.

