Minister of Transport Ensures Smooth Traffic for Royal Mourning at Sanam Luang



Bangkok: People continue to pay their respects to the royal urn of Her Majesty the Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport inspected traffic readiness in the Sanam Luang area to facilitate the public’s journey to pay their respects to the royal urn.





According to Thai News Agency, the public has been arriving at Sanam Luang to honor the royal urn of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. Dressed in mourning attire, individuals from Bangkok and other provinces have come together to express their gratitude. Ms. Hompaeng Wannapram, along with her family, traveled from Samut Prakan Province, expressing her appreciation for the Queen Mother’s grace and her inspiration to be a good parent.





Ms. Anong Lekmee and Ms. Chanida Panori of Nakhon Pathom Province, accompanied by friends, also intended to pay their respects, with Ms. Anong highlighting the Queen Mother’s role as a model for good conduct and manners.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, chaired a meeting focused on traffic arrangements at Thammasat University to ensure the public’s convenience. Pol. Gen. Samran Nuanma, along with representatives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies, reported on traffic management to maintain smooth operations.





The Bureau of the Royal Household has scheduled four periods for the public to pay their respects, supporting 8,000 people per round. The waiting area is open from 7:30 AM to 9:00 PM, with officials and volunteers assisting with traffic, emergency care, cleanliness, and safety. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing amenities like drinking water, restrooms, and transportation aids for those in need.





A documentary in honor of His Majesty the King is being shown inside the waiting area, alongside instructions for proper conduct. The Ministry of Transport is providing 16 bus routes, free ferry, and boat services to facilitate travel.





For those attending, appropriate mourning attire is requested, with specific guidelines provided for dress code compliance. At Thammasat University’s Sri Burapha Auditorium, Mr. Phiphat stated that preparations have been successful, with thousands already arriving and more expected over the weekend.





The Ministry of Interior is coordinating with provincial governors to organize arrivals alphabetically to maintain order. Traffic management is supported by volunteers and the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, ensuring seamless operations. Additional measures are in place for an expected increase in visitors over the weekend.





Pol. Gen. Samran mentioned parking arrangements at city corners for visitors from other provinces, facilitating traffic flow. Mr. Pipat also reviewed the Royal Food Distribution Center and various service points to ensure smooth proceedings.

