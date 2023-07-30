Minister asks broadcasting industry to create quality child programs

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga encouraged the broadcasting industry in Indonesia to create quality programs for children.”Let us save the nation’s next generation by preventing them from being exposed to negative broadcasts that contain elements of violence, pornography, and radicalism, which will affect children’s intelligence, behavior, and personality,” she stated in a statement here on Saturday. She conveyed the statement at the 2023 Child-Friendly Broadcasting Awards event held on Friday, July 28, 2023. Puspayoga noted that the Child Protection Law mandated the government to make efforts and give support so that children can receive information in written and oral forms according to their age and developmental stages. The broadcast media is deemed to have a strategic role in children’s growth and development. “It cannot be denied that various broadcast programs aired by broadcast media have an impact and contribute to shaping children’s character,” she said. The minister stated that in efforts to protect Indonesian children, the government cannot work alone. Thus, synergy and collaboration between the government, the community, academicians, businesses, and the mass media are needed. ccording to her, all parties must contribute to creating a more positive and conducive environment for children to help them grow maximally and happily. “Let us continue to spread positive things through programs that have quality messages that can support the growth and development of Indonesian children,” she said. Puspayoga lauded the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) for its commitment to protecting Indonesian children and fulfilling their rights to get child-friendly information. She also expressed appreciation for broadcast programs that won the 2023 Child-Friendly Broadcasting Awards.

Source: Antara News Agency