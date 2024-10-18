Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in many areas on 19-21 Oct.



The Meteorological Department warns that during 19-21 Oct 2024, Thailand will experience more thunderstorms, heavy rain in many areas, and strong winds in some areas.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough passes through the upper southern and eastern regions, entering a low-pressure cell in the lower part of Vietnam. In addition, the easterly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to cover the lower northeastern, central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region. This will cause some areas in the lower northeastern, central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern, and southern regions to experience heavy rain. People in Thailand should beware of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways and lowlands.

For the Andaman Sea, waves are approximately 1 meter high, while the Gulf of

Thailand has waves lower than 1 meter. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In addition, during 19-21 October 2024, another high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will spread down to cover the upper North, upper Northeast and the South China Sea. This will cause easterly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to cover the upper part of Thailand. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough will pass through the central South. This will cause Thailand to have more thunderstorms and heavy rain in many areas, with strong gusts of wind in some areas.

Regional weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. Minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Variable winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 30% of the are

a, mostly in Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Lopburi, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-34 degrees Celsius. Variable winds 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Cel

sius, maximum temperature 30-33 degrees Celsius. Variable winds 10-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are less than 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius. Variable winds 10-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are less than 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Source: T

hai News Agency