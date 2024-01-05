Bangkok: Meteorological Department reveals cool weather throughout Thailand in the morning. The top of the mountain is cold to very cold. with frost in some places Lowest temperature 4-10 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Department Revealing that the high pressure area or moderate cold air mass still covers the Northeast and the South China Sea. While westerly winds in the upper level blow over the upper northern region. This characteristic causes cool to cold weather in the northern and northeastern regions in the morning, while the central, eastern and upper southern regions will have cool air in the morning. For the mountaintop areas of the northern region, the weather is cold to very cold. with frost in some places The lowest temperature is 4-10 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops of the northeastern region are cold. Minimum temperature 10-15 degrees Celsius. People in Thailand are asked to take care of their health as the weather is still cold in the morning during this period.

As for the northeast monso

on that blows over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, it is moderately strong. This causes thunderstorms to occur in some areas in the lower South. The wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 2 meters high. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 2 meters high. As for the Andaman Sea There are waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms and more than 1 meter from shore, waves are higher than 1 meter. Boaters in those areas should sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. There is moderate to considerable accumulation of dust/smog. This is because the wind that blows over it has weakened. and there is poor ventilation .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency