Meteorological Department Issues Warning of Summer Storms in Upper Thailand



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding impending summer storms expected to impact the upper part of Thailand. The forecast indicates occurrences of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in certain regions, while the southern part of the country will continue to experience thunderstorms in isolated areas.





According to Thai News Agency, the department’s forecast for the next 24 hours highlights a high-pressure system or moderate cold air mass moving from China toward the upper North, upper Northeast, and the South China Sea. This development brings southern and southeasterly winds over the upper part of Thailand, where hot conditions prevail. Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards. Additionally, farmers should take preventive measures to protect fruit trees and safeguard agricultural products and livestock, while also minding their health amid changing weather conditions.





In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, easterly and southeasterly winds will continue to cause thunderstorms. Waves in these areas are expected to reach heights of approximately 1 meter, surging to over 2 meters during thunderstorms. Sailors are cautioned against navigating through stormy regions in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.





The weather forecast from 6:00 AM today to 6:00 AM tomorrow provides further details on the conditions across various regions. In the northern region, 40 percent of the area is expected to experience thunderstorms, with strong winds and hail in provinces including Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Lampang. The northeastern region will see thunderstorms affecting 60 percent of the area, impacting provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani. The central region will experience extreme heat and thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area, with strong winds forecasted in provinces like Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.





The eastern region is expected to have thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area, impacting provinces including Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri. The southern regions, both east and west coasts, are forecasted to have thunderstorms affecting 20 percent of the area, with significant activity in provinces such as Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan on the east coast, and Phuket and Krabi on the west coast. Lastly, Bangkok and its surrounding areas will face thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area.

