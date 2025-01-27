Meteorological Alert: Northeast Temperature to Drop by Up to 6 Degrees, Bangkok to Experience Cool Mornings



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has revealed that the temperature in the Northeast will experience a significant drop of 4-6 degrees Celsius accompanied by strong winds. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas will enjoy cool weather in the morning with a temperature decrease of 1-3 degrees Celsius.

According to Thai News Agency, the Central and Eastern regions will also see a temperature decline of 1-3 degrees Celsius. Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health against the colder conditions. Additionally, the South will witness increased rainfall, with some areas expected to face heavy downpours.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates a new high-pressure area, or cold air mass, from China affecting the Northeast and the upper South China Sea. This weather pattern is expected to extend over the upper part of Thailand today, leading to the anticipated temperature drops and strong winds mentioned earlier. The public is advised to be cautious o

f potential fire hazards due to the dry weather and strong winds.

The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is expected to intensify, resulting in more rain and heavy precipitation in certain southern regions. In maritime areas, the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will experience stronger waves. The lower Gulf will have waves reaching 2-3 meters in height, with thunderstorms potentially causing waves higher than 3 meters. In the upper Gulf, waves of approximately 2 meters are anticipated, while the Andaman Sea will face waves between 1-2 meters, with increased heights in thunderstorm zones. Residents in the eastern southern region should remain vigilant against heavy rain and coastal waves, while sailors are advised to exercise caution and avoid stormy zones. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand are recommended to stay ashore until January 28, 2025.

In Bangkok, the weather will be cool in the morning with strong winds, and temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 21-23 de

grees Celsius to a maximum of 31-34 degrees Celsius.