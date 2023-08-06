mess with the Yala police station A dark hand blew up the central car park.

Yala 6 Aug – continued turbulence Criminals tucked in suspicious objects at Yala police station Officers inspected, shot and destroyed, found a bomb assembled in a fire extinguisher weighing 15 kg.

The police found a suspicious object inside the Yala Police Station. Central parking area beside the fence most of which are motorcycles therefore coordinated with the police from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to inspect and found that it was a composite explosive in a 15 kg fire extinguisher detonated by a radio communication. The recovery kit then uses robots to inspect. Ready to shoot and destroy objects 3 times, taking a period of more than 2 hours, so it can be recovered Initially, it was assumed that the assailants had climbed the fence and placed it inside the Muang Yala Police Station in hopes of creating a situation of unrest in the area.

As for the case of turbulent criminals in the area Caused 2 loud disturbances last night (Aug. 5, 2023), and two villagers were injured in the explosion behind the Thammasat Hall. white elephant ceremony grounds in the municipality of Yala Upon inspection, it was found to be a giant firecracker. And found a suspicious bag in the area as well We are currently under review.-

Source: Thai News Agency

