Meltwater Earns Three Comparably Awards for Leadership, Culture and Compensation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has been recognized with three Comparably Awards underscoring the company’s continued commitment to building a strong culture, investing in leadership, and creating an environment where employees can do their best work.

Based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, Meltwater received recognition in the following categories:

Best CEOs

Best Company Culture

Best Company Compensation

“We’re proud to have our commitment to people, leadership, and total rewards recognized by Comparably,” said Peyton O’Connor, Chief People Officer at Meltwater. “This honor reflects the work we do every day to build a collaborative, inclusive culture. That effort starts at the top with our CEO, John Box, whose commitment to transparency, respect, and accountability helps create an environment where employees are not only supported, but inspired to grow, contribute, and thrive.”

These awards reflect Meltwater’s commitment to providing a workplace culture grounded in collaboration, trust, and shared values. By investing in career growth, Meltwater’s leadership ensures that every team member has the resources and support needed to perform meaningful work.

With a presence in 50 locations across 25 countries, Meltwater’s global culture is rooted in the belief that when the right people are in the right environment, great things happen. Regardless of location, the company is dedicated to providing employees with opportunities to make an impact, learn daily, and receive the support needed to advance their careers.

In total this year, Meltwater has received 13 Comparably awards including Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best Engineering Teams, Best HR Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Sales Teams, Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance. Meltwater remains committed to supporting employee well-being and engagement, recognizing their critical role in the company’s long-term success.

Comparably Awards are determined by sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com . The data for these awards was collected over the past 12 months, ensuring an accurate representation of employee experiences.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social, and consumer intelligence. By analyzing approximately 1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

